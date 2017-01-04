ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a western New York woman has been charged with stealing more than $1 million from the auto dealership where she worked.
Police in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park say 55-year-old Billie Becker of East Aurora is accused of embezzling the funds from Town Automotive, where she had worked since 2001, the last eight years as controller.
Officials say she had been stealing company funds since at least 2012.
Investigators say the business discovered the thefts after a credit card company called to inquire about a credit card it wasn’t aware of. Police say they believe Becker was using the credit card to pay personal accounts.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Driver arrested after pedestrian fatally struck near Green Lake
- Pete Carroll says Seahawks' offer to Golden Tate in 2014 'didn't get communicated really well'
Becker was charged with grand larceny and released after posting $10,000 bail. It couldn’t be determined if she has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.