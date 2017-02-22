PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police say a man who refused demands by two troopers to drop a large knife and then lunged with it at one of the officers has been fatally shot.
A police statement says 26-year-old Kyle Copson died at the scene of the encounter with the two officers Wednesday afternoon near a fast food outlet in Princeton.
The statement says troopers gave the Cross Lanes man several verbal commands to drop the knife but he refused and then lunged toward one of the officers “in an attempt to stab him.” The statement adds both officers fired their weapons because of the immediate threat and Copson died as a result of his injuries.
The officers were not immediately identified by police, nor the races of those involved.
Most Read Stories
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Seattle cop accused of doing drugs with strip-club dancer, slipping names of crime victims to Q13 anchor
- Mayor Ed Murray proposes $55 million a year property-tax levy to fight homelessness VIEW
___
Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.