The Associated Press

HOMETOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia Sheriff’s Department says an officer has shot and killed a man following a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Media outlets reported a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy was checking out a report of a suspicious vehicle on Saturday morning when one of three people in the car got out and started running.

Putnam County Chief Deputy Eric Hayzlett told WCHS the man pulled a gun on the deputy. Hayzlett said the deputy shot the man after ordering him several times to drop the weapon.

Hayzlett told the Charleston Gazette-Mail the victim was a white man who lived in the area. He said the West Virginia state police are investigating the shooting.

Calls to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police were not immediately returned.

