CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 32-year-old miner has been killed at a mine in southern West Virginia.
The Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training says the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Rockwell Mining LLC Gateway Eagle Mine.
Authorities identified the miner as Rodney S. Osborne of Artie, West Virginia.
He was operating a continuous miner, a machine with a rotating steel drum and conveyor system, to extract coal.
The state office says its inspectors are investigating. The mine in Boone County was idle Wednesday.
The underground mining complex produces metallurgical coal and is owned by Blackhawk Mining based in Lexington, Kentucky. The company says it’s cooperating fully with state and federal investigators.