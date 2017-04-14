CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Schools in West Virginia will be able to give drugs to students who overdose on opioids without having to first contact parents under a new law approved this week.
The measure passed unanimously by the state Legislature and signed Tuesday by Gov. Jim Justice comes as West Virginia recorded 844 overdose deaths last year, more than 700 involving at least one opioid such as heroin, fentanyl or prescription painkillers.
The law applies to public and private schools. It also authorizes administering the antidote to school personnel or others during regular school hours or at functions and events on school property.
The law takes effect after 90 days. The state Board of Education will develop regulations for training, storage and notifying parents after incidents.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Seattle neglected to collect $3.4M payment for affordable housing as two skyscrapers were built
- Report: Seahawks would trade Marshawn Lynch to Raiders if he gets a new deal in Oakland
- KeyArena renovation group strikes unique partnership with Pearl Jam, Live Nation
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.