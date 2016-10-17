SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 2-year-old girl has been shot and killed at a mobile home in West Texas.
The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding to a 911 call Sunday found the girl’s body at the home in San Angelo. The office statement sent Monday doesn’t name the girl or detail the circumstances of her death.
The statement says the girl’s mother and three siblings aged 1, 3 and 6 years were also at home when deputies arrived.
An autopsy has been ordered.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- Western Washington windstorm weaker than predicted
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
- Live storm updates: Strongest winds pass Seattle area, weather service says WATCH
- Did the refs get it right? Seahawks seal win on controversial fourth-down pass to Falcons' Julio Jones WATCH
San Angelo is 200 miles northwest of Austin.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.