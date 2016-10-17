SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 2-year-old girl has been shot and killed at a mobile home in West Texas.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding to a 911 call Sunday found the girl’s body at the home in San Angelo. The office statement sent Monday doesn’t name the girl or detail the circumstances of her death.

The statement says the girl’s mother and three siblings aged 1, 3 and 6 years were also at home when deputies arrived.

An autopsy has been ordered.

San Angelo is 200 miles northwest of Austin.