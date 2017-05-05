WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. Military Academy cadet has been found of guilty of sexually assaulting a female classmate during field training.
West Point officials say Friday that 20-year-old Cadet Jacob Whisenhunt, of Maxwell, Nebraska, has been sentenced to 21 years confinement and dismissal from the U.S. Army.
He was found guilty by a panel of West Point faculty and staff after a court-martial that began Monday.
The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports that his accuser testified the assault happened after a day of field training last summer at Camp Buckner at West Point.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
Whisenhunt pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyers said any sexual contact between the two was consensual.
Whisenhunt was in the class of 2019.
The academy is 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of New York City.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.