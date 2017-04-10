ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A West Point cadet has been convicted of distributing prescription drugs and has been dismissed from the U.S. Army.

The Journal News (http://lohud.us/2nz3kXy ) reports that Tevin Long, of Richmond, Texas, was sentenced to 30 days confinement during his court martial proceedings on Monday. He also was ordered to forfeit any pay or allowances he received for selling the painkiller oxycodone and the anti-anxiety drug alprazolam.

Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

Long had been on administrative leave since the investigation began last year into drug dealing at the storied military academy on New York’s Hudson River. Six other cadets also have been charged in the probe.

A spokesman for the academy released a statement Monday saying Long’s behavior “is inconsistent with the values of the military academy.”

___

