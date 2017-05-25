MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say a West Milwaukee man died after he was taken into custody by officers who used stun guns during the arrest.

Police said they were called to the man’s apartment about 5 a.m. Thursday on initial reports of a person naked, speaking incoherently and flooding the apartment.

West Allis and West Milwaukee police said in a joint release that the man was combative and officers used stun guns to take him into custody. Police say the man stopped breathing while officers were monitoring him.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

Police say a West Milwaukee officer suffered a minor injury and was treated at a hospital and released.