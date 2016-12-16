JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s West Bank settlers have lauded U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s selection for ambassador to Israel.

Oded Revivi, chief foreign envoy of the Yesha Council, says Friday that David Friedman has a “deep love for all of the land and people of Israel, including those in Judea and Samaria” — using the West Bank’s biblical names. Friedman, an Orthodox Jew from Long Island, has long ties to Israel’s settler movement and has supported positions on the far-fight of Israel’s political spectrum.

Trump has vowed to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, a charged act that would anger Palestinians who want east Jerusalem as part of their future country.

In accepting the post, Friedman said he looked forward to carrying out his duties from “the U.S. embassy in Israel’s eternal capital, Jerusalem.”