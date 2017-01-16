COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A woman who just turned 108 has another reason to celebrate after well-wishers donated enough money so that she can remain at an Ohio assisted-living facility where she greets people while making the rounds with her walker.
Carrie Rausch’s children nearly used up her life savings to pay for her care and started a fundraising campaign as a last resort. It got a boost after The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2iA3qqo ) wrote about her recent birthday.
Hundreds of people donated more than $55,000, with some even sending words of encouragement. It surpassed her children’s goal of $40,000 to keep her at the facility in suburban Columbus for 2017.
Rausch, who lived on her own until she was 105, says in a Facebook video that the donors’ generosity is a blessing.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- Michael Bennett explodes at reporter following Seahawks-Falcons game
- Anti-Trumper John Kasich to doubters: I'm no lame duck
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
- Patty Murray, Maria Cantwell criticized for vote to block prescription drugs from Canada
___
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.