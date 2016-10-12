Share story

The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Visitors to the Dallas Zoo can now observe a baby elephant whose mother gave birth this spring after being rescued from the African nation of Swaziland.

The Dallas Zoo announced Wednesday that the male calf named Ajabu (uh-JAH’-boo) is on public display with his mother in the Giants of the Savanna exhibit.

Ajabu was born May 14 to Mlilo (muh-LEE’-loh). She was pregnant when she arrived this year at the Dallas Zoo.

Ajabu weighed 175 pounds at birth. He’s since grown to more than 330 pounds. He’s almost 4 feet tall. The zoo says the calf is still nursing but some of his teeth have emerged and he also eats hay and produce.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Giants of the Savanna habitat features animals including elephants, giraffes, zebras, lions and cheetahs.

___

Online:

http://www.dallaszoo.com/

The Associated Press