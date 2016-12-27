CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The weeklong occupation of a tribal government building by a faction of the Rhode Island Narragansett tribe has ended.
A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha says the occupiers left the building at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. The keys to the building have been turned over to Neronha.
His spokesman Jim Martin says the occupation ended after more than four days of mediation that included telephone calls and visits to the building on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The occupying group was led by tribal council members who impeached Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas and wanted him to step down.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Updating the Seahawks' playoff situation entering the NFL's final weekend
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says WR Tyler Lockett has 'great surgery' to repair broken tibia and fibula
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
Thomas and his supporters don’t recognize the results of a July election or the impeachment.
Charlestown’s police chief, the U.S. Interior Department and a nonviolence institute joined in the mediation talks.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.