NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania authorities are trying to find the owners of $1.5 million worth of jewelry, coins and other valuables that they say were stolen during burglaries in the state and in New Jersey and Delaware.
A prosecutor in Montgomery County says the items were stolen as part of a theft ring to be sold from a store on Philadelphia’s Jeweler’s Row, a city strip of several jewelry stores.
Four suspects are accused of stealing the items and a jeweler is accused of selling them.
District Attorney Kevin Steele has created a website where the owners can try to recover their property.
The site is www.montcopa.org/JewelryWebsite .
