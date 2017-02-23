Spurred by protests and a torrent of angry phone calls and emails from constituents, Democrats have all but cast aside any notion of conciliation with the White House.

Reduced to their weakest state in a generation, Democratic Party leaders will gather in two cities this weekend to plot strategy and select a new national chairman with the daunting task of rebuilding the party’s depleted organization. But senior Democratic officials concede the blueprint has already been chosen for them by an incensed army of liberals demanding no less than total war against President Donald Trump.

Immediately after the November election, Democrats were divided over how to handle Trump, with one camp favoring all-out confrontation and another backing a seemingly less risky approach of coaxing him to the center with offers of compromise.

Spurred by protests and a torrent of angry phone calls and emails from constituents — and outraged themselves by Trump’s swift moves to enact a hard-line agenda — Democrats have all but cast aside any notion of conciliation with the White House. Instead, they are mimicking the Republican approach of the past eight years — the “party of no” — and wagering that brash obstruction will pay similar dividends.

Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, vice chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, said there had been a “tornado of support” for wall-to-wall resistance to Trump. Inslee, who backed a lawsuit against the president’s executive order banning refugee admissions and travel from seven majority-Muslim countries, said Democrats intended to send a stern message to Trump during a conference of governors in the nation’s capital.

“My belief is, we have to resist every way and everywhere, every time we can,” when Trump offends core U.S. values, Inslee said. By undermining Trump across the board, he said, Democrats hope to split Republicans away from a president of their own party.

Democrats acknowledge there is a wide gulf between the party’s desire to fight Trump and its power to thwart him, worrying that the expectations of the party’s activist base may outpace what Democratic lawmakers can achieve.

“They want us to impeach him immediately,” said Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky. “And of course we can’t do that by ourselves.”

Some in the party also fret that a posture of unremitting hostility to the president could imperil lawmakers in red states that Trump won last year, or compromise efforts for Democrats to present themselves to moderate voters as an inoffensive alternative to the polarizing president.

Rarely have Democrats been so weakened. Republicans control the White House, both chambers of Congress and 33 governorships, and they are preparing to install a fifth conservative, Neil Gorsuch, on the Supreme Court.

Further, because of changes to Senate rules that were enacted under Democratic control, the party has been unable to block Trump’s Cabinet nominees from being confirmed by a simple majority vote.

Democrats, in other words, have few instruments to wound Trump’s administration in the manner their core voters are demanding.

But a mood of stiff opposition has taken hold on Capitol Hill, with Democrats besieged by constituents enraged by Trump’s actions — and lawmakers sharing their alarm. “We have to fight like hell to stop him and hopefully save our country,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., echoing the near-apocalyptic stakes liberal voters are giving voice to at crowded town-hall meetings.

Sen. Thomas Carper of Delaware, a middle-of-the-road Democrat up for re-election in 2018, cautioned that loathing Trump, on its own, was not a governing strategy. He said he hoped for compromise with Republicans on infrastructure funding and perhaps on a plan to improve or “repair” the Affordable Care Act.

“There is this vitriol and dislike for our new president,” Carper said. “The challenge for us is to harness it in a productive way and a constructive way, and I think we will.”

But Carper said the deliberations over Trump’s Cabinet appointments had woken up Democrats, recalling that he had heard from thousands of voters about Scott Pruitt, Trump’s EPA administrator, and Betsy DeVos, his education secretary. Virtually every message expressed seething opposition, he said.

Among rank-and-file Democrats, the rhetoric of heated opposition does not seem unwelcome.

A survey published Wednesday by the Pew Research Center found that nearly three-quarters of Democrats said they were concerned the party would not do enough to oppose Trump; only 20 percent were concerned Democrats would go too far in opposition.

A few liberal groups have sprung up threatening to wage primary challenges against incumbent Democrats who they see as insufficiently militant against Trump, raising the prospect of the same internecine wars that plagued Republicans during President Barack Obama’s administration.

In the race for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee, which concludes with a vote in Atlanta on Saturday, the restive mood of liberal activists has buoyed a pair of insurgents, Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, against the perceived front-runner, Thomas E. Perez.

Perez, who was Obama’s labor secretary, is still viewed as a favorite in the race. But he has struggled to dispel the impression that he is an anointed favorite of Washington power brokers.

Ellison and Buttigieg have continued to collect high-profile endorsements: Ellison won the support of Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, the civil-rights leader, Tuesday, and Buttigieg was endorsed Wednesday by Howard Dean, the former party chairman who remains admired on the left.

So far, the most prominent leaders of the Democratic Party’s activist wing, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have not encouraged challenges to sitting Democratic lawmakers who have accommodated Trump.

Merkley, an ally of Sanders, suggested liberals seeking scalps would get no help from progressive senators if they try to unseat Democratic senators from conservative Missouri, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia, calling those lawmakers “perfectly suited to those states.”

Two mayors in Democratic cities, however, have gotten a taste of what awaits those who do not bow completely to the demands of the anti-Trump forces: When Carolyn Goodman of Las Vegas, a Democrat turned independent, and Levar Stoney of Richmond, Virginia, a Democrat, resisted, deeming their municipalities “sanctuary cities,” each was met with anger from supporters of expanding protection against deportation for unauthorized immigrants.

“They want change to happen overnight,” Stoney said of the newly energized activists.