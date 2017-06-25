LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Officials have confirmed a weak earthquake has hit eastern Tennessee.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that there was no damage associated with the magnitude 2.6 earthquake on Sunday morning about 3 miles south of Lenoir City.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the seismic zone extending across Tennessee and parts of Georgia and Alabama is one of the most active for earthquakes in the southeast. The zone is not known to have had a large earthquake, though some have caused minor damage.
___
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police spokesman plays video game while talking about fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles; video removed
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Seattle police release statements from officers who killed Charleena Lyles
- Wet, snowy winter creates life-threatening hazards for Pacific Crest Trail hikers
- Police investigate officer who shot Charleena Lyles after he left Taser in locker
Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com