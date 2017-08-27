HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — State police have helped capture a wayward bull that was found walking along a major interstate highway in New Jersey.
The young black bull was spotted around 8:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 195, near an exit in the Trenton suburb of Hamilton Township.
Troopers helped slow down traffic. State police said on Facebook that “cowboys with lassos” helped corral the bull and eventually got it into a trailer. No one was injured and the animal was returned to its owner.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the bull escaped or how it ended up along the highway.
Authorities say no major travel delays were reported.