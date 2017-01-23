CHICAGO (AP) — Wayne Brady says he had to abandon a performance of “Hamilton” in Chicago because he hurt his leg during the show.
The improv comedian and game show host, who is playing Aaron Burr at The PrivateBank Theatre, told the Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/2iV8eMo ) that he jumped off a stair during the first act of the Saturday afternoon show and “felt a pop in (his) calf.”
He says his leg then seized up.
Brady’s understudy replaced him for the rest of that show, but he returned to perform Saturday night and Sunday.
Brady won a Primetime Emmy Award for “Whose Line Is It Anyway” and a Daytime Emmy Award as host of “The Wayne Brady Show.” He took over the role of Burr in Chicago Jan. 17.
Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/
