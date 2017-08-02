BOSTON (AP) — A new wax museum is asking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for help to improve a wax replica of him that has been ridiculed online.
The Dreamland Wax Museum in Boston features a statue of Brady that has drawn criticism from many people who say it looks “creepy” and doesn’t resemble him.
A Facebook post from the museum on Wednesday acknowledges the figure isn’t perfect because it’s based on a photo instead of Brady’s actual measurements.
The museum has invited Brady to “come by and sit in for a measurement session.” It museum says getting it perfect is its top priority.
Most Read Stories
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
- Seattle poised to elect first woman mayor since 1926; Durkan, Moon and Oliver lead the pack VIEW
- How the primary election unfolded: Jenny Durkan leads in Seattle mayor’s race, King County Prop. 1 losing WATCH
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Two Seattle spots made Bon Appétit's ‘50 Best New Restaurants in America' list
Museum officials say they haven’t received a response yet.
The museum drew attention in July with a figure of President Donald Trump that some said missed the mark.