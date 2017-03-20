INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Roger Federer has a reputation as one of the nicest pro athletes among his fellow tennis players and fans.
When Stan Wawrinka got emotional in his post-match comments to the crowd after losing the BNP Paribas Open final, Federer sat courtside laughing.
“I would like to congratulate Roger,” Wawrinka said, glancing at his countryman and friend. “He’s laughing. He’s an asshole, but it’s OK.”
Wawrinka wiped his eyes and apologized to the crowd, explaining he was tired after the desert tournament ended Sunday.
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Washington hires Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins for men's basketball job
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Canadians’ satirical border ‘solution’ designed to drive Trump up wall VIEW
- Seattle area spends most per capita to build transit and here’s why
Federer said he was only trying to cheer up Wawrinka.
“I was trying, when he looked at me, not to give him the sad face,” he said. “I was looking at him going, ‘You’ll be fine,’ and gave him a laugh, say, maybe gets his mind off it. I guess I achieved that.”
Asked later if it was the first time in his life that he had been called the expletive, Federer said he’d heard it “many, many times before” in a joking way.
“That’s why I take it as a compliment,” he said, smiling.
“There’s not always cameras around, so I get called that sometimes. Quite often, actually. On the court is the first time, but it felt good.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.