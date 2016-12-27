LONDON (AP) — The daughter of British author Richard Adams, whose 1972 book “Watership Down” became a classic of children’s literature, says her father has died at age 96.
Juliet Johnson told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Adams died on Christmas Eve.
A statement on the official website for “Watership Down” said Adams’ children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren announced his death “with sadness.”
His tale about the plight of rabbits whose home was under threat was published in 1972 and became an astonishing success.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
- Updating the Seahawks' playoff situation entering the NFL's final weekend
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says WR Tyler Lockett has 'great surgery' to repair broken tibia and fibula
Adams’ dreamed up the elements of the novel while working as a civil servant and telling his daughters Juliet and Rosamond bedtime stories about rabbits.
The book has since sold tens of millions of copies and was made into a film, with a remake scheduled for next year.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.