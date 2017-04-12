COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s government watchdog says two prisoners took computers from a disassembly program and used them to access their prison’s network, create inmate passes for restricted areas, and apply for credit cards under another inmate’s name for a planned tax fraud scheme.

The inspector general’s report says a lack of supervision at the Marion Correctional Institution enabled the inmates to hide two computers in the ceiling and run wiring to connect to the prison network. Investigators also concluded that prison officials didn’t properly report the problem after finding the computers in July 2015.

A prisons spokeswoman says authorities took steps to address some of those findings and will review the report to determine any further action needed.

A prosecutor and the Ohio Ethics Commission also are expected to review the findings.