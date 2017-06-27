WASHINGTON (AP) — An internal watchdog has found no wrongdoing by the National Park Service in a dispute over crowd size at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
An unidentified person complained that a senior park service official instructed employees to alter records related to crowd size for the inauguration. A separate complaint alleged that officials leaked information to the news media about a phone call the day after the inauguration from Trump to Michael Reynolds, the acting park service director.
The Interior Department’s office of inspector general said it found no evidence to substantiate either claim.
Trump claimed that up to 1.5 million people attended the inauguration at the Capitol and National Mall, but park service photographs refute that claim. Trump called Reynolds Jan. 21 to dispute the park service photos.
Most Read Stories
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Check out the Pike Place Market’s $74M addition: See 360-degree views of the new MarketFront VIEW
- The Willows Inn on Lummi Island to pay workers $149K for wage, overtime violations
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat