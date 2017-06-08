WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials have ruled the death of a man in an apartment fire in Washington a homicide.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2siEVaj ) police said Wednesday that the medical examiner’s office ruled the death of 66-year-old Awlachew Ayele a homicide months after he was found dead in a fire at a Washington apartment.

A Washington police statement says the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the northeast Washington resident died from smoke and soot inhalation in addition to “other significant conditions,” namely “multiple blunt force injuries.”

Days after the blaze, Washington fire officials said that it has been ruled incendiary, meaning investigators believed the fire was set.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com