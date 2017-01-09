WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Monument’s lights have gone out for the second time in a week.

National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said in an email that power went out at the marble and granite obelisk about 5:30 p.m. Monday. He says unlike last week’s outage, Monday’s outage includes the red aviation warning lights on top of the 555-foot-tall structure.

Litterst says the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the warning lights’ outage.

The agency says staff is trying to diagnose the issue and make repairs. PEPCO, Washington’s electric utility, has been notified.

The lights went out on the monument about 7 p.m. Jan. 3; officials said the lights were on when electricians arrived the next morning. The outage was blamed on the monument’s automated lighting system being out of sync.