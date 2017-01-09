WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Monument’s lights are back on after going out for the second time in a week.
National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said in an email that power went out at the marble and granite obelisk about 5:30 p.m. Monday. He says power was restored after 7 p.m.
Unlike last week’s outage, Monday’s outage included the red aviation warning lights on top of the 555-foot-tall structure.
Litterst says electricians traced the outage to a ground fault. Further investigation will continue Tuesday.
The lights went out on the monument about 7 p.m. Jan. 3; officials said the lights were on when electricians arrived the next morning. The outage was blamed on the monument’s automated lighting system being out of sync.
