ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington man standing outside an SUV after a minor accident was hit and killed by a third vehicle that lost control on an icy highway in northwest Oregon.
Oregon State Police Capt. Bill Fugate (few-gate) says the collisions happened Saturday on Highway 30 about 15 miles east of Astoria.
He says 59-year-old Edward Carlson of Long Beach, Washington, was in an SUV that was involved in a minor, two-car crash caused by ice.
After he and others got out of the vehicles, a Subaru Legacy lost control and hit the SUV. Both cars struck Carlson, and he died at the scene.
Most Read Stories
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Seahawks' Tyler Lockett is lost for the season with leg injury that will require surgery
- Seahawks’ freeway shutdowns: State calls foul on Renton police
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Seahawks lose game, Tyler Lockett and grip on No. 2 seed as Cardinals surprise
Three others involved in the initial crash were also hit while standing in the road. Two suffered minor injuries and 62-year-old Lorraine Sebastian of Castle Rock was taken to a Portland hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The Subaru driver was not injured.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.