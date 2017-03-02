Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was widely mocked when she suggested during her confirmation hearing that educators may need “a gun in the school to protect from potential grizzlies.”

DETROIT — For those who ridiculed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for mentioning “potential grizzlies” as a reason for keeping a gun in schools, it may be time to apologize: A bear put two Connecticut schools on lockdown this week.

Two schools in Southington, Connecticut, were placed in “Secure School Mode” when a black bear was seen nearby Tuesday morning, according to WFSB.com. Though the bear eventually moved away from the schools and the “Secure School Mode” was only brief, the report says emails were sent to parents and the schools took precautions.

The timing of this incident is uncanny. A few weeks ago, DeVos was widely mocked when she suggested during her confirmation hearing that educators may need “a gun in the school to protect from potential grizzlies.”

Even though a gun wasn’t needed in this situation, a bear was found near a school — in Connecticut, not in Wapiti, Wyoming, the school DeVos was referring to when she made the “grizzlies” comment.