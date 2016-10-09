ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana official says a child and three adults are hospitalized with injuries from the collapse of a climbing structure during a 5K obstacle race near Baton Rouge.

Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Brant Thompson says preliminary findings indicate that there was inadequate bracing on the obstacle, shown on the website for the national “Warrior Dash” race series as a 30-by-50-foot arched wooden framework.

Thompson says more than 20 people were on the “Diesel Dome” when it collapsed Saturday at the West Feliciana Parish Sports Park. He says 12 were transported by ambulance or helicopter, and he doesn’t know how many others were hurt.

He says organizers tell investigators it’s the first such accident in the race series, and investigators are checking to see whether that’s true.