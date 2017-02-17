LOS ANGELES (AP) — The son of veteran actor Warren Frost, who played Dr. Will Hayward on TV’s “Twin Peaks,” says his father has died.
According to his son, “Twin Peaks” co-creator Mark Frost, the 91-year-old Warren Frost died Friday at his home in Middlebury, Vermont, after a lengthy illness.
Warren Frost came out of retirement to reprise his “Twin Peaks” role for an upcoming Showtime sequel.
