DALLAS (AP) — A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Houston from Dallas turned back after a cockpit warning indicated a pressurization issue.
The emergency was the second in as many days for a Houston-bound Southwest flight.
A statement from the Dallas-based carrier says Flight 43 had departed Dallas Love Field with 143 passengers and five crew members aboard about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. That’s when the problem arose and the pilot determined to return to Love for a landing 45 minutes later.
The Boeing 737 landed safely and was removed from service for inspection. Meanwhile, another Boeing 737 was prepared to fly the passengers to Houston.
On Tuesday, a flight was diverted to Jackson, Mississippi, after a loss of cabin pressure prompted the aircraft’s oxygen masks to lower.
