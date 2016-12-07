Share story

The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Houston from Dallas turned back after a cockpit warning indicated a pressurization issue.

The emergency was the second in as many days for a Houston-bound Southwest flight.

A statement from the Dallas-based carrier says Flight 43 had departed Dallas Love Field with 143 passengers and five crew members aboard about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. That’s when the problem arose and the pilot determined to return to Love for a landing 45 minutes later.

The Boeing 737 landed safely and was removed from service for inspection. Meanwhile, another Boeing 737 was prepared to fly the passengers to Houston.

On Tuesday, a flight was diverted to Jackson, Mississippi, after a loss of cabin pressure prompted the aircraft’s oxygen masks to lower.

