VIENNA (AP) — Wanted, part-time: A hermit. Experience not necessary.
Municipal and Roman Catholic church officials in the Austrian town of Saalfelden are looking for someone to live in a nearby hermitage built into steep cliffs characteristic of the Salzburg region.
But a second job is advisable. The parish website says the position is unpaid. And because it’s unheated and without running water, the hermitage is inhabitable only between April and November.
State broadcaster ORF on Thursday cited cleric Alois Moser as saying the search is on for “a person at peace with himself.” Moser says the successful candidate also should have a Christian outlook and be ready to greet visiting pilgrims.
The more than 350-year-old building has been uninhabited since a Benedictine monk left in the fall.
