ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A wandering minstrel lost his federal lawsuit claiming a Pennsylvania police officer used too much force in taking him to the ground when he reportedly sang loudly enough to bother people dining outside.

A jury Thursday ruled Allentown Officer Robert Busch did nothing wrong when he accosted 63-year-old James Ochse.

Ochse’s attorney contends police overreacted after Ochse approached some diners, covered in some kind of liquid, and began loudly singing The Beach Boy’s hit “Barbara Ann.”

Ochse says he had an agreement with the city that he could sing after 5 p.m. to address previous complaints about his singing. The city says there wasn’t an agreement and Busch’s actions were reasonable when Ochse became angry.

Ochse says, “My singing days are over” and that he may move to Colorado.