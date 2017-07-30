LOS ANGELES (AP) — HBO is calling on critics of “Confederate,” a drama imagining modern-day Southern slavery, to withhold judgment until it’s made.
HBO’s statement followed a social media campaign that urged it to abandon the project. The campaign, which quickly caught fire on Twitter, asked people to post their opposition to “Confederate” during HBO’s Sunday showing of “Game of Thrones.”
The creators of the recently announced “Confederate” also produce “Game of Thrones.”
HBO said it has faith the show’s producers will approach the subject with “care and sensitivity” and asked people to see the drama before judging it.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Incredible shrinking airline seat’ draws U.S. appeals-court rebuke
- Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger exits Saturday's game after being hit in the face by a pitch (video)
- As Redfin IPO leaps 44 percent, CEO worries Seattle will become like Bay Area
- Tesla delivers first lower-cost Model 3 cars, but warns of ‘manufacturing hell’
- Washington distracted-driving law has drivers wondering if they can still drink coffee on the road VIEW