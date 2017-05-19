MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Tennessee and 24 other people have been charged in connection with the sale of heroin and other drugs.

Media reports say Memphis police and the district attorney in Shelby County announced Thursday the results of a seven-month investigation called “Wait a Minute Mr. Postman.”

Police said mail carrier Letravius Shaw helped the Grape Street Crips gang bring drugs into Memphis through the postal system. Court records show he is charged with two counts of conspiracy to manufacture, deliver and sell a controlled substance.

It’s not immediately clear if Shaw has a lawyer.

During the investigation, authorities seized marijuana, heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone, plus 13 guns, 33 vehicles and cash.

Police have issued warrants for those who were indicted but have yet to be arrested.