Donald Trump’s companies have business operations in at least 20 countries, with a particular focus on the developing world, including outposts in nations like India, Indonesia and Uruguay.

MANILA, Philippines — On Thanksgiving, a Philippine developer named Jose E.B. Antonio hosted a company anniversary bash at one of Manila’s poshest hotels. He had much to be thankful for.

In October, he had quietly been named a special envoy to the United States by the Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte. Antonio was nearly finished building a $150 million tower in Manila’s financial district: a 57-story symbol of affluence and capitalism, which promotes itself with the slogan “Live Above the Rest.” And now his partner on the project, Donald Trump, had recently been elected president of the United States.

After the election, Antonio flew to New York for a private meeting at Trump Tower with the president-elect’s children, who have been involved in the Manila project from the beginning, as have Antonio’s children. The Trumps and Antonios have other ventures in the works, including Trump-branded resorts in the Philippines, Antonio’s son Robbie Antonio said.

“We will continue to give you products that you can enjoy and be proud of,” the elder Antonio, one of the richest men in the Philippines, told the 500 friends, employees and customers gathered for his star-studded celebration in Manila.

Antonio’s combination of jobs — he is a business partner with Trump, while also representing the Philippines in its relationship with the United States and the president-elect — is not inconsequential, given some of the weighty issues on the diplomatic table.

Among them, Duterte has urged “a separation” from the United States and has called for U.S. troops to exit the country in two years. His anti-drug crusade has resulted in the summary killings of thousands of suspected criminals without trial, prompting criticism from the Obama administration.

Situations like these are leading some former government officials from both parties to ask whether U.S. reaction to events around the world could potentially be shaded by the Trump family’s financial ties with foreign players. They worry, too, that in some countries those connections could compromise U.S. efforts to criticize the corrupt intermingling of state power with vast business enterprises controlled by the political elite.

“It is uncharted territory, really in the history of the republic, as we have never had a president with such an empire both in the United States and overseas,” said Michael Green, who served on the National Security Council in the administration of George W. Bush, and before that at the Defense Department.

The globe is dotted with such potential conflicts. Trump’s companies have business operations in at least 20 countries, with a particular focus on the developing world, including outposts in nations like India, Indonesia and Uruguay, according to a New York Times analysis of his presidential campaign-financial disclosures. What’s more, the extent of Trump’s global financial entanglements is unclear, since he has refused to release his tax returns and has not made public a list of his lenders.

In an interview Tuesday, Trump boasted again about the global reach of his business — and his family’s ability to keep it running after he takes office.

“I’ve built a very great company and it’s a big company and it’s all over the world,” Trump said, adding later: “I don’t care about my company. It doesn’t matter. My kids run it.”

In a written statement, his spokeswoman, Hope Hicks, said Trump and his family were committed to addressing any issues related to his financial holdings.

“Vetting of various structures and immediate transfer of the business remains a top priority for both President-elect Trump, his adult children and his executives,” she said.

But a review of these business dealings identified the kinds of complications that could create a running source of controversy for Trump and tensions between his priorities as president and the needs and objectives of his companies.

In Brazil, the beachfront Trump Hotel Rio de Janeiro — one of Trump’s many branding deals, in which he does not have an equity stake — is part of a broad investigation by a federal prosecutor who is examining whether illicit commissions and bribes resulted in apparent favoritism by two pension funds that invested in the project.

Several of Trump’s real-estate ventures in India — where he has more projects under way than in any location outside North America — are being built through companies with family ties to India’s most important political party. This makes it more likely that Indian government officials will do special favors benefiting Trump’s projects, including pressuring state-owned banks to extend favorable loans.

In Ireland and Scotland, executives from Trump’s golf courses have been waging two battles with local officials. The most recent centers on the Trump Organization’s plans to build a flood-prevention sea wall at the course on the Irish coast. Some environmentalists say the wall could destroy an endangered snail’s habitat, a dispute that will soon involve the president of the United States.

In Turkey, officials — including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a religiously conservative Muslim — demanded that Trump’s name be removed from Trump Towers in Istanbul after he called for a ban on Muslims entering the United States. More recently, after Trump came to the defense of Erdogan — suggesting he had the right to crack down harshly on dissidents after a failed coup — the calls for action against Trump Towers have stopped, fueling worries that Trump’s policies toward Turkey might be shaped by his commercial interests.

Trump has acknowledged a conflict of interest in Turkey. “I have a little conflict of interest because I have a major, major building in Istanbul,” he said during a radio interview last year with Stephen Bannon, the Breitbart News executive who has been designated his chief White House strategist. “It’s a tremendously successful job.”

These tangled ties have some members of Congress — including at least one Republican representative — calling on Trump to provide more information on his international operations, or perhaps for a congressional inquiry into them.

“You rightly criticized Hillary for Clinton Foundation,” Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., said in a Twitter message Monday. “If you have contracts w/foreign govts, it’s certainly a big deal, too. #DrainTheSwamp.”

David Kramer, who was assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor during the George W. Bush administration, said Trump’s financial entanglements could undermine decades of efforts by Democratic and Republican presidents to promote government transparency — and to use the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act to stop contractors from paying bribes to secure government work abroad.

“This will make it a little harder to be able to go out and proselytize around these things,” Kramer said.

Even if Trump and his family seek no special advantages from foreign governments, officials overseas may feel compelled to help the Trump family by, say, accelerating building permits or pushing more business to one of the new president’s hotels or golf courses, according to several former State Department officials.

What is clear is that there has been very little division, in the weeks since the election, between Trump’s business interests and his transition effort, with the president-elect or his family greeting real-estate partners from India and the Philippines in his office and Trump raising concerns about his golf course in Scotland with a prominent British politician. Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who is in charge of planning and development of the Trump Organization’s global network of hotels, has joined in conversations with at least three world leaders — of Turkey, Argentina and Japan — having access that could help her expand the brand worldwide.

Trump, in the interview, acknowledged that his move to the Oval Office could help enrich his family. He cited his new hotel a few blocks from the White House, which the Trump Organization has urged diplomats to consider patronizing when in town to meet the president or his team.

Federal law does not prevent Trump from taking actions that could benefit him and his family financially; the president is exempt from most conflict-of-interest laws.

But the Constitution, through what is called the emoluments clause, appears to prohibit him from taking payments or gifts from a foreign government entity, a standard that some legal experts say he may violate by renting space in Trump Tower in New York to the Bank of China or if he hosts foreign diplomats in one of his hotels.

“I mean it could be that occupancy at that hotel will be because, psychologically, occupancy at that hotel will be probably a more valuable asset now than it was before, OK? The brand is certainly a hotter brand than it was before. I can’t help that, but I don’t care,” Trump said, adding, “The only thing that matters to me is running our country.”

Trump’s family appears to have been preparing for the transition to the Oval Office and ways to capitalize on it in the United States and around the globe.

In April, his business moved to trademark the name American Idea for use in branding hotels, spas and concierge services, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. It was one of more than two dozen trademark applications that Trump and members of his family filed in the United States and around the world while he was running for president.

As he prepares for the presidency, Trump has made at least one concession, he said in the interview.

“In theory, I can be president of the United States and run my business 100 percent, sign checks on my business,” Trump said, before later adding, “but I am phasing that out now, and handing that to Eric Trump and Don Trump and Ivanka Trump for the most part, and some of my executives, so that’s happening right now.”