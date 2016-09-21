LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — World Anti-Doping Agency president Craig Reedie expects an end to the public barbs between his organization and Olympic officials.
A rift widened since July when a WADA-commissioned report detailed a state-backed doping program in Russia for the 2014 Sochi Olympics and across summer and winter sports.
Reedie tells The Associated Press that two days of WADA-hosted meetings with Olympic officials “worked beyond my expectations.”
The WADA president, who is also an IOC member, says “any public criticism that there has been, certainly from our side and I am sure now from the Olympic movement side, will stop.”
WADA’s role in anti-doping will be debated at an Olympic summit in Lausanne on Oct. 8.
Asked if WADA was under threat, Reedie says: “I would be very surprised. Why would it be?”
