PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Former NBA star Dennis Rodman, vowing to come back again soon, on Saturday wrapped up a low-key and event-free visit to the North Korean capital.

On his way to the airport, Rodman vowed to return and said his “thoughts and prayers” are with the family of Otto Warmbier, an American student who was arrested and imprisoned in the North for 17 months, then released just hours before Rodman’s arrival.

Warmbier suffered severe brain damage while in custody. His doctors in his home state of Ohio said he was in a condition of wakeful unresponsiveness.

U.S. and North Korean officials said Rodman played no role in freeing Warmbier and the timing of the release, and Rodman’s arrival was a coincidence.

Three more American citizens remain in North Korean custody.