MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire senator’s decision to drop her support for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is getting a mixed response from voters, but even some who disagree with her are still backing her re-election efforts.

Republicans in Congress are increasingly pulling their support from Trump or have called on him to drop out since the release of a 2005 video in which he’s heard making lewd, sexually charged remarks about women.

U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte (AY’-aht) has characterized the comments as advocating sexual assault. She says she will write in vice presidential nominee Mike Pence instead.

Some of the more than 2,000 people who commented on Ayotte’s Facebook page over the weekend praised her as courageous. Others criticized her decision, calling her a traitor and saying she’d lost their votes. Some split the difference, saying they’re disappointed in Ayotte, but still support her.