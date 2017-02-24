UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Nations urging the U.N. to sanction Syria over chemical weapons attacks are aiming toward a vote shortly. But Russia is vowing a veto.

Britain’s deputy U.N. ambassador, Peter Wilson, said after a closed-door Security Council meeting Friday that a vote will come “as soon as possible.” He’d said earlier that diplomats aim to advance the measure “in the coming days.”

Britain, France and the United States are seeking sanctions. A draft resolution seen by The Associated Press would ban helicopter sales to Syria, among other measures.

An investigation by the United Nations and an international chemical weapons watchdog determined the Syrian government was behind at least three attacks involving chlorine gas.

Russia has questioned the findings. Deputy ambassador Vladimir Safronkov calls the resolution “a provocation” and says Russia will veto.