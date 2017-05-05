LONDON (AP) — Britain’s monarch has met a queen of the fashion world, as Vogue editor Anna Wintour was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.
Wintour was made a dame — female equivalent of a knight — for services to fashion and journalism in a Buckingham Palace ceremony on Friday.
The U.K.-born editor arrived wearing her ever-present sunglasses, but removed them before entering the palace ballroom.
She said afterward that the queen had struggled to find a place to pin the insignia on Wintour’s pink belted Chanel outfit.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
Wintour said she also congratulated the queen on Prince Philip’s long public service, calling him “an inspiration to us all.”
The queen’s husband, who is 95, announced Thursday that he will retire from public engagements in the fall.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.