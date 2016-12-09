LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Virginia Military Institute’s leader is defending a program that offers coloring as a way for cadets to ease stress amid widespread attention on social media.

Superintendent J.H. Binford Peay III said in a statement Wednesday that VMI’s “stress busters” program is being inaccurately portrayed.

Media outlets report the program includes several activities such as yoga and therapy dogs that are designed to relieve stress before exams.

Peay says a widely read Washington Free Beacon story Tuesday wrongly reported that coloring books were also being offered. Peay says no coloring books are available, but a one-page handout with geometric designs that can be colored in is offered.

Peay says the VMI demands a lot from its cadets and it is committed to the well-being of all cadets, faculty, staff and employees.