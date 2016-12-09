LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — The leader of Virginia Military Institute is defending a program that offers coloring as a way for cadets to ease stress amid widespread attention on social media.
Superintendent J.H. Binford Peay III said in a statement Wednesday that VMI’s “stress busters” program, which includes several activities such as yoga and therapy dogs that are designed to relieve stress before exams, is being inaccurately portrayed.
A widely read Washington Free Beacon story Tuesday reported that coloring books were also being offered. Peay says no coloring books are available or distributed, but a one-page handout with geometric designs that can be colored in is offered.
Peay says VMI demands a lot from its cadets and it is committed to the well-being of all cadets, faculty, staff and employees.
