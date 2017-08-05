JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Nationally known comedians will perform this weekend at the annual Lucille Ball Comedy festival in western New York, where the late comedy legend was born.

Among highlights of this year’s festival: A celebration of what would have been her husband Desi Arnaz’s 100th birthday, and performances by Jim Gaffigan, Kevin James, Robert Klein and Lisa Lampanelli.

Visitors also can see the late comedian George Carlin’s handwritten notes and jokes. They’re showcased at the site of the future National Comedy Center, where they will have a permanent home when the museum opens next year. Both the festival and museum are in Ball’s hometown of Jamestown.

The festival runs through Sunday.