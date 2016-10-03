LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities at New Mexico’s Bandelier National Monument say a female park visitor has been killed by a falling tree.
Park rangers were notified of the incident about 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Rangers responded to the scene along with the Los Alamos County Fire Department and the Los Alamos County Police Department.
It’s not immediately clear what cause the tree to fall.
The name, age and hometown of the woman haven’t been released yet.
Authorities say the county medical examiner and law enforcement have not completed the investigation, and no other details are immediately available.
