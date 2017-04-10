RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Council of Churches and two state lawmakers are urging Virginia’s governor to halt the planned execution of an inmate convicted of hiring a man to kill his ex-girlfriend.
The church group delivered a letter to Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Monday asking him to spare the life of 38-year-old Ivan Teleguz. Delegates Marcus Simon and Patrick Hope also sent a letter to McAuliffe urging him to grant Teleguz clemency.
Teleguz is scheduled to receive a lethal injection April 25. He was convicted in 2006 of hiring a man to kill Stephanie Sipe in Harrisonburg.
Teleguz’s attorneys filed a clemency petition Friday. The inmate maintains his innocence, and since his trial, two key prosecution witnesses have recanted.
Most Read Stories
- After abuse allegations against Ed Murray, political opponents may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- Murder-suicide suspected as 2 adults killed, 2 students hurt at San Bernardino school VIEW
- Video of passenger getting dragged off flight sparks uproar
- West Seattle star Nate Pryor picks Washington
- Angels rally with seven runs in ninth inning to complete sweep of Mariners
The governor’s office has said Teleguz’s clemency petition is under review.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.