PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating the death of a 16-year-old special needs student who apparently became sick at school and died at a hospital five days later.
Prince George County police Capt. Brian Kei tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2dAXFKT) that authorities received a 911 call about the boy on Sept. 21 from the front office of Prince George High School.
The boy, whom police declined to identify, was taken to John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell and was later flown to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. He died Sept. 26.
Superintendent Renee Williams says police are conducting an investigation relating to school personnel. She says the student became sick at the dismissal of school before he got on the bus.
Most Read Stories
- What national media are saying about Russell Wilson and Seahawks' win vs. Jets
- Giuliani says Trump is better for the US 'than a woman'
- Man stabbed to death at Tukwila light-rail station, police say
- Nearly 65,000 jumbo trout to get planted in statewide lakes
- Armed jewelry thieves target Kardashian West in Paris VIEW
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.timesdispatch.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.