WASHINGTON (AP) — A Virginia man is being held without bond, one of several people accused of taking part in a violent altercation outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington during a visit last month by Turkey’s president.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Marisa Demeo ordered 45-year-old Sinan Narin of McLean, Virginia, held Friday. He’s charged with aggravated and simple assault.

DeMeo noted a prosecutor’s concern the alleged attack took place in daylight despite a heavy law enforcement presence. Defense attorney Susan Borecki questioned facial recognition software used to identify Narin, but Demeo noted the resemblance of the person she saw in the courtroom to the person in the video of the May 16 confrontation.

Police issued arrest warrants Thursday for a dozen Turkish security agents and two Canadians also accused of attacking protesters.