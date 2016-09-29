HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man is charged in a string of crimes that officials say began with burning down a trailer and ended with an attempted carjacking and an attack on a police officer.

News outlets report 59-year-old Paul Cash of Hampton was arrested Tuesday and accused of attempted carjacking and assaulting an officer. Police say Cash used a baton and stun gun to attack an officer investigating an attempted carjacking Tuesday. The officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday authorities also charged Cash with arson connected to a trailer fire that happened about an hour before police responded to the reports of a carjacking in downtown Hampton.

Hampton Fire Department spokesman Anthony Chittum says officials found a suspicious device while investigating the trailer.

It’s unclear whether Cash has an attorney.