The Associated Press

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police officer has been acquitted of all charges for shooting at a car he said was being driven toward him and struck him.

A passenger, Kimberly McNeil, was hit by four bullets as her boyfriend drove away from Henrico County Officer Joel Greenway in December. She survived and testified at Greenway’s trial.

A jury on Friday found Greenway not guilty of malicious wounding, firing into an occupied vehicle and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Greenway testified that he approached a car in a gas station parking lot, saw evidence of drug use and asked to see the occupants’ hands.

He said the driver, Robert Davis, put his hands in his waistband and then drove forward, hitting him.

Greenway is white and McNeil is black.

